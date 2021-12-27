11 people burnt beyond recognition in Anambra road accident ― FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, has confirmed that 11 people were burnt beyond recognition in the boxing day accident on the Agulu lake, in Anoacha Local Government Area of the state.

DRC Margaret Onabe, the State Sector Public Education Officer, for Sector Commander, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Monday, said the fatal road traffic crash occurred at Agulu lake bridge by Awka-Ekwulobia Road on December 26, 2021, at about 16:39hrs.

She said the crash involved three vehicles;

VEH MAKE ( A): MACK. VEH REG NO: NIL

VEH MAKE (B): MIT L300: VEH REG NO: XA857UMN; WITH ABOUT 14 PASSENGER’S INSIDE.

VEH MAKE (C) : HIJET VEH REG NO : UMZ23XC

The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to wrongful overtaking and excessive speed.

According to an eyewitness report, the driver of the L300 was on speed, overtook wrongfully, and collided with the Mack truck. The shuttle bus ran into the already collided vehicles.

20 people were involved in the crash.

Number injured: 4 comprising (2 male adults, and 2 female adults).

Number killed: 11 (3 male adults, 1 female child and 7 people were trapped inside the L300 bus and burnt beyond recognition).

5 passengers from the hijet bus were rescued alive and unhurt.

The injured victims were rushed to St Joseph hospital where 4 were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

The FRSC rescue team from Nanka are on the ground managing the situation, diverting traffic because the bridge is blocked, and effort is being made to evacuate the burnt bodies; waiting for a tow truck to clear obstruction caused by the crash.

The Sector Commander Anambra State *Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi* sympathized with the families of the dead victims and wished the injured victims a quick recovery.

He urged the motoring public to ensure the road is clear before overtaking and also maintain stipulated speed limits.

Traffic rules and regulations must be obeyed at all times, the Sector Commander warned.

