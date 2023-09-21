The Member representing Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Hon Peter Akpanke, has assured that his performance of 100 days in office is a prelude to greater service and effective representation of his constituents.

Akpanke also said he is not elected for self-aggrandizement but to ensure he changes the narrative in his constituency by meeting the yearnings, aspirations and expectations of his people who graciously and confidently gave him their mandate via the ballot box.

He said despite the challenges, he has been able to touch the lives of the people through job creation, various people-oriented projects, aids and interventions, including sponsoring bills, on-the-spot assessment of issues within the constituency, collaborations and partnerships, and carrying every constituent along.

Akpanke has been active on the floor of the hallowed Green Chamber since he was sworn in along with his fellow lawmakers in Abuja.

Some of the projects he had provided for his constituency include the installation of solar street lights in some communities in Obanliku LGA; the Construction of solar powered borehole in Sankwala Market; Distribution of hand pumps and herbicides to farmers in Obudu LGA.

He also facilitated the distribution of sewing machines and motorbikes to selected constituents in Obudu; the Construction of solar-powered boreholes at Obudu Central Market (Old Park); Distribution of sewing machines and motorcycles to selected beneficiaries in Bekwarra LGA.

The Reps member initiated construction of solar boreholes and toilets in Bekwarra Motor Park; the Distribution of hand pumps and herbicides to farmers in Bekwarra; Distribution of hand pumps, herbicides and liquid fertilizers to Obanliku female farmers.

He facilitated entrepreneurial training/empowerment of young ladies in the dressing and makeup business in Obanliku LGA; Distribution of motorbikes to 20 Obanliku youths; Entrepreneurship training and distribution of hair-making and makeup kits for hair stylists in Obudu

Akpanke also gave aid and interventions; Launching the Akpanke Health Scheme for the benefit of his constituents; Distributing food stuffs to about 200 widows across the ten wards of Obudu; Paying hospital bills for patients in Bekwarra General Hospital; Paying hospital bills for the less-privileged in different hospitals across Obudu.

He saw to the distribution of food items to widows across the political wards of Obanliku LGA; Distribution of foodstuffs to over 200 widows and people living with disabilities in the 10 wards of Bekwarra; Distribution of incentives, gift packages and cash to constituents, unions and associations across Obanliku, Obudu and Bekwarra LGA for new yam celebrations.

Timely response to the collapse of Kafa-Bridge linking Lishiche/Shikpeche and eight other communities of Bishiri North and South where he sponsored temporary paths while waiting for the relevant government agencies to commence rebuilding work on the collapsed bridge.





