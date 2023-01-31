10 macheted, scores sustained gunshot injuries as PDP, APC clash in Osun

During the fracas, no fewer than 10 persons reportedly macheted and axed while scores sustained gun shot injuries in a pandemonium that lasted about two hours.

There was bloodbath in Ile-Ife, the cradle of the Yorubas on Monday evening when members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged themselves in a fiercely battle where dangerous weapons, like guns, cutlasses, charms, axes and other injurious anti-human instruments were freely used by the violent party members.

It was gathered that the duo groups engaged gun duel.

The two political parties however denied being the architect of the trouble that threw entire ancient town into a state of confusion.

The incident which happened at, Ita-Akogun area of the town around 6.00 P.M of the day, left residents, shop owners,traders, motorists and other road users to keep off the scene hurriedly escape to different locations to avoid being dealt with by the party warring members who went berserk and took law into their hands.

As PDP accused the APC of invading their gathering to disturb their campaign rally for both presidential and Senate election scheduled for February this year in the town, the APC equally accused the PDP of starting the scuffle.

Meanwhile, the injured ones from both sides said to have taken to different hospitals for medical attention while the intervention of the police said to have laid the unrest to rest.

Speaking on the development, the Vice Chairman, PDP More ward, Ile-ife, Segun Adefioye accused the APC of disturbing their peaceful gathering with weapons and wounded their members before the PDP members retaliated and l d to pandemonium.

In his own comment,the PDP Chairman, Dr. Adekunle Akindele blamed the APC for the attack saying, their trade mark is violence and pandemonium and called on the appropriate authorities to call them to order not to disintegrate the peace in the society.

Also, A Chieftain of the APC and the party spokesperson, Chief Kola Olabisi maintained that, it was the PDP that launched an attack on the APC members and git them injured .





He, however, called on the state police command to get to the root of the matter through thorough investigations and bring the perpetrators to book.

In it’s reaction, the state police command said, there was trouble in Ife but, normalcy had been restored in the town.

The police spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola while speaking with our reporter, charged members of the public to conduct themselves in a lawful manner and allow harmony in the society.