10 countries that will cross over to 2023 before Nigeria

The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster one, not just for Nigerians but the entire world at large.

The year has witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly.

Many landmark events happened in 2022. While some shaped Nigeria and the world positively, others left negative impacts. But one certain thing is, 2022 is an eventful year.

As today indicates the last day of the year, many Nigerians are eager to put all that has happened in 2022 behind them and welcome the year 2023 which will be significant in the history of Nigerian Politics.

But just before Nigeria welcomes the New Year Day, here is a list of some of the countries that will be welcoming the year 2023 ahead of Nigeria.

1. New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean that consists of two main landmasses, the North and the South Island. Wellington, New Zealand is 12 hours ahead of Nigeria and by the time it is noon today in Nigeria, the country would already be in 2023.

2. Fiji

The Republic of Fiji is an island country in the south Pacific oceanic with its capital in Suva. By the time it is 1 pm in Nigeria, the country would have welcomed 2023.

Japan is an island country in East Asia situated in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Tokyo, Japan is 8 hours ahead of Nigeria and would have welcomed the new year by the time it is 4 pm in Nigeria.

4. Singapore

The Republic of Singapore is a sovereign island country and city-state in maritime Southeast Asia. By the time it is 5 pm in Nigeria today, the country would have welcomed the year 2023.

5. North Korea

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is an eastern Asian country. The country shares borders with China, Russia and South Korea. North Korea welcomes the year 2023 by 4 pm Nigeria time.

