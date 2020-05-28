10 corps members to repeat service year in Sokoto

Sokoto State chapter of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned 17 outgoing Corps members in the state for abscondment and truancy.

The NYSC state coordinator, Philip Enabuere disclosed this in Sokoto, on Thursday, stressing that out of the total 17, seven (7) of them are to repeat the service year while 10 have their service year extended between two weeks to 4 months.

The coordinator regrettably added that the state lost one corp member in the process of the service year.

According to Enabuere two corps members were recommended and ratified for State government award for their outstanding performance during the service year while three and two others were recommended for local government chairman and Sultan award respectively.

He commended the outgoing corps members for their selfless service to their various communities despite covid-19 pandemic.

He further disclosed that at point of issuing the certificate the corps members observed rules of social distancing saying not more than 30 certificates were issued at a point.

” for us to obey this rule of social distancing the issuance of certificate would last for 10 days to avoid overcrowding” he stated.

The NYSC boss averred that to enable the outgoing corps members to travel to their various state of residence the corp members has liaised with the state covid-19 task force to obtain a pass for them.

“As part of these, we asked the outgoing corps members to photocopy their identity card and bring it for signing authorising them to travel”.

” We have also made an arrangement with some transport company to carry the corps members to various state across the country starting from tomorrow 29, May to 11, June 2020.

