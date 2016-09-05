Use energy saving bulbs, NERC urges electricity consumers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Monday urged electricity users to use energy saving bulbs and standard appliances to complement its energy efficiency programmes.

The acting Chairman of the commission, Dr Anthony Akah, made the plea at a seminar on energy efficiency in Abuja.

Akah said that the call became imperative in view of the serious challenge of high estimated billing due to poor metering by the Distribution Companies (Discos) and low power generation.

He said that NERC had put measures in place to accelerate metering through close monitoring of the Discos’ metering roll out plan.

Akah also said NERC had initiated a programme designed to ensure energy efficiency and conservation, adding that efficient utilisation of available energy was paramount.

According to him, the programme entails the use of standard electrical appliances and equipment as well as machinery in the nation’s electricity value chain.

The programme, he said, was designed to reduce the total electricity demand and stop Nigeria from becoming a dumping ground for inefficient electrical appliances.

He said that the programme was also meant to provide consumers with relevant information on how to ensure energy efficiency of household appliances.

Other benefits, he said, included helping buyers of appliances to make informed choices and avoid purchase of sub-standard products from energy conservation perspective.

He said that energy efficiency would also help in the stabilisation of the electricity grid system and reduce incidence of brown out overloaded transformers.

Akah said that the programme, being implemented with other relevant agencies of government, would help to drive the robust energy efficiency campaign in the country.

He said that the collaborative efforts of the agencies would harmonise the various institutional programmes designed to optimise energy usage.

“If well articulated and implemented, the programme is capable of contributing more access to power through efficient use of limited power by electricity consumers,’’ Akah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other measures included replacement of obsolete refrigerators with energy efficient ones and turning off outdoor lighting during the day.