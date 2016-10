Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari left London on Tuesday for Brussels, the capital city of Belgium to attend a forum.

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari said in her Facebook post that she will be giving an opening remark on “Women’s Role in Global Security.”

Aisha Buhari wrote oh her Facebook wall: “Heading to Brussels to attend a forum where I will be giving the opening remark on

“Women’s Role in Global Security.”