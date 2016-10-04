RescueRukkyEneru: We’re still on the trail of Eneru’s kidnappers — Police

Police in Delta State have said they are still on the trail of abductors of Mrs Rukky Eneru.

Eneru was allegedly kidnapped by a three-man gun-wielding gang while on her way to church on Sunday at Isoko Estate near Ugborikoko, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Area Commander, Warri Area Command, Muhammed Muazu, while speaking to Metro on Tuesday in Warri, said all hands were on deck to rescue the victim unhurt.

“We’re making efforts. We hope to rescue the woman soon unhurt as well as apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” Muazu vowed.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Celestina Kalu, when contacted, the anti-kidnap squad was still working round the clock to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, it was not clear whether the hoodlums had established contact with family of the victim.

None of the police officers could speak on this.