#RescueRukkyEneru: Kidnapped Warri woman regains freedom

October 6, 2016 Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri Latest News

Police in Delta State have said that abducted Mrs Rukky Eneru has regained her freedom and has been reunited with her family.

ACP Mohammed Muazu, Warri Area Commander, gave the hint to TribuneOnline Thursday afternoon.

He said the victim, who had spent about four days in the kidnappers’ custody,  was reunited with her family on Wednesday, but gave no details of how the victim was left off the hook.

Eneru was kidnapped by a three-man gun-wielding gang while on her way to church last Sunday at Isoko Estate near Ugborikoko, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

