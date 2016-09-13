PHOTOS: Tell your people to forget Biafra, Buhari tells Ibo NYSC members during visit
“I asked for those from the other extreme of Nigeria because I very
much appreciate the NYSC scheme and whenever I see General Gowon, I always thank him for that,” he added.
“I walked on my foot for most of the 30 months that we fought the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, in which at least 2 million Nigerians were killed.
“We were made by our leaders to go and fight Biafra not because of money or oil, because oil was not critical factor then, but because of one Nigeria.
“So if leaderships at various levels failed, it was not the fault of the rest of Nigerians who have no quarrel with one another.
“So please tell your colleagues that we must be together to build this country. It is big enough for us and potentially big enough in terms of resources.
”Those who work hard will earn a respectable living. I have seen this country, I fought for this country and I will continue to work for the unity of this country.’’
In his remarks, Mr Egbewumi Adebolu, the Corps Liaison Officer in Daura, thanked the President for the honour of receiving them and making their stay in Daura memorable.
He said the youths strongly believed in the programme of the President to reduce unemployment and create jobs for more Nigerians.
Adebolu thanked the President for his personal gifts of cows, bags of rice and cash to corps members in the community for Salah celebration.