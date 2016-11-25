Pastor in police net over alleged rape

Policemen from the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Adekunle Francis, said to be a pastor in connection with allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old, Dolapo (surname withheld) forcefully.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu.

According to the statement, the suspect, who was arrested on November 22, was said to have lured the girl into an uncompleted building on the pretext of praying and anointing her, before he forcefully had sex with her.

Oyeyemi said that the victim later complained at Sango Police Station, prompting the Divisional Police Officer, SP Akinsola Ogunwale to dispatch a team of detectives to the scene at Ipamesan, Sango Ota where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, attributing it to the work of devil. The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligent Department for further investigation,” the PPRO added.