Omu-Aran traditional council installs new Edemo-Aran

A new Edemo-Aran of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Chief Salawu Oyedepo Dosunmu Arogunjo II, has been installed by the town’s traditional council.

The installation of Dosunmu was sequel to the judgment of an Omu-Aran High Court delivered in Ilorin recently which ruled in his favour. The vacant chieftaincy stool had been a subject of dispute, prompting Chief Akande Oyinloye, to approach the court.

He had filed a suit on February 24, 2014 seeking affirmation of his nomination and appointment as the new Edemo- Aran.

Meanwhile, Oba Ibitoye after installing Dosunmu in his palace in Omu-Aran, charged him to discharge his responsibilities with integrity and transparency.

He urged the aggrieved party to cooperate with the new Edemo-Aran in the task of developing the town.

Dosunmu, in his acceptance speech, promised to uphold the tenets of the chieftaincy title in moving the community forward.

“I will strive to ensure unity and peaceful coexistence and carry everyone along in my administration,” he said.