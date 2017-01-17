Oba of Benin suspends Isekhurhe of Benin

THE Benin Traditional Counci, acting on the authority of the Oba of Benin, has suspended the Isekhurhe of Benin, Chief Nosakhare Isekhurhe.

Isekhurhe is a high ranking Benin Chief Priest and is a member of the Ihogbe Palace Society of Benin, the leader being the Ihama of Benin.

In a speech read to journalists at a media briefing on Tuesday, the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) regretted the actions of Isekhurhe in the last two years and accused him of abdicating his traditional duties before, during and after the Emwinekhua rites leading to tell coronation of the Oba of Benin.

The statement was signed by the Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe; Esongban of Benin, Chief David Edibiri; Oliha of Benin, Chief Edionwe Oliha; Eson of Benin, Chief Amos Osunde; Osuma of Benin Chief Norense Ozigbo-Esere; Eribo of Benin, Chief E. Oviasogie and four other Benin Palace Chiefs.

The statement noted that the traditional rites of Isekhurhe were hitherto those of the Ihama until the Ihama pleaded with then Oba Ewedo, who empowered one of Ihama’s sons to take over the performance of his rites from him due to old age.

The statement added the title of Isekhurhe was created in 1280AD and that the descendants functioned for their fathers until the “present Isekhurhe decided, for reasons best known to him, to desecrate it.”

The statement noted that “He (Isekhurhe designated his house as a palace, where he held court where he sometimes reviewed cases already dealt with in the Oba’s Palace.

“He uses his position to influence new chiefs celebrating their investiture to perform certain rites in his residence during which monies, kolanuts and drinks were collected.

“The Iyase sent to him to enable these matters to be discussed with him but he demurred. The Council of Chiefs then also sent for him, yet he refused to answer them.

“We recommend in the circumstances therefore that he be suspended and with the authority of Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, he is with effect from today, 17th of January, 2017, suspended indefinitely from performing the duties of the Isekhurhe title which he now bears.”