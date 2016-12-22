Neimeth Pharmaceutical declares 1 for 10 bonuses

NEIMETH International Pharmaceutical Plc has announced its proposal of giving out bonus of one for 10 to its shareholders.

In a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Onyenekwe, Neimeth Plc the company noted this was an addition to the financial statement disclosure for the year ended September 30, 2016.

Despite the proposed bonus of one for every 10 shares to be approved by shareholder during the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 7, 2016, the company declared no dividend.

The company however noted that its register would be closed on January 31, 2016, to be reopened on February 3, 2017.

It will be recalled that the Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc in 201s gave its shareholders one for every five shares held.