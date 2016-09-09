logo

NCC raids Onitsha GSM plaza, arrests 5 suspects over musical pirate

September 09, 2016

The officials of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), on Thursday, stormed the popular Emeka Offor Plaza, known for GSM in Onitsha Main Market  and  arrested five  suspected Mp3s musical down- loaders, in a war against piracy in the country.

The NCC officials, acting on information, stormed the Plaza and apprehended the five suspects, who they believed to be the control tower for all the MP3 music loaders within the plaza.

The operation was led by NCC’s Director of Enforcement, Augustine Akewu Amodu and assisted by the Onitsha zonal director, Emeka Ogbonna  as well as a team of security agents

However, efforts by  NCC officials to  arrest more  people  proved abortive as they quickly jumped into    waiting vehicles and returned to their office as soon as they discovered that some of the traders had already started  mobilising  against  them.

Parading the suspects at  NCC zonal office in Onitsha, shortly on arrival, Amodu, who identified MP3 player, as a copyright infringement, lamented that the Nigerian music industry had already  gone into abyss since the advent of MP3.

Amodu noted that the Director-General of NCC, Mr Afam Ezekude, had  already given a directive that all the pirates who downloaded peoples’ musical and film works into MP3, audio and video plates and sell to customers should be arrested and prosecuted.

He, therefore, warned the general public to stop patronising the MP3 music loaders and movies pirates.

Latest News

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on "Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example", held in July 2011.

