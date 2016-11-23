INEC recognises Jegede, says election holds Saturday

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reinstated Mr Eyitayo Jegede as the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday ‘governorship election in Ondo State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja last night by its secretary, Mrs Augusta Ojakwu, the commission stated that the action was “in compliance with the judgment delivered today, Wednesday, 23rd November 2016 by the Court at Appeal, Abuja Division.”

According to the statement, “the Independent National Electoral Commission hereby declares that Mr Eyltatyo Jegede (SAN) is now the candidate of the PDP for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for Saturday.”

INEC recalled that in compliance with the order given by the Federal High Court, Abuja division, on Friday, October 14, 2016 (re-affirmed on October 27, 2016), the commission named Mr Jimoh Ibrahim as the PDP candidate for the governorship election.

It, however, pointed that “with today’s judgment by the Court of Appeal, the commission hereby recorgises Mr Jegede as the candidate of the PDP for the said election.”

The commission appealed to the people of 0ndo State “to come out and exercise their franchise on the election day in a peaceful manner and urged all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election to play by the rules and cooperate with it, to ensure the smooth conduct at the election.”