Heavy police presence at NAFDAC headquarters over workers strike

THE National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC), was on Monday , placed under lock and keys with heavy presence of police operatives guarding entrance to the premises.

On a visit to the agency on Monday , the building was completely deserted with only NAFDAC’s security officials loitering around the premises.

A source, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune on conditions of anonymity said the premises had been under lock and keys since last week by the agency union.

He explained that the workers were currently on strike over poor welfare and some demands which were not met by the government.

He, however, did not go into details of these demands.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the Director of Special Duties, Mr.Ibrahim Abubakar, was futile but when the agency’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. William Irekpita, was contacted, he declined to comments on the development.

He said that the headquarters had been under lock since last week, adding that the staff were on strike.

On reasons for the strike, he simply said: “No, I cannot make any comment on that.”