Fulani herdsmen decry poisoning of grazing land in Ibarapa, warn against crisis

The Janu Nati Fulbe Association of Nigeria (JANFAN), Oyo State Chapter, have called the attention of the Governor of Oyo State, Governor Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, on behalf of their members, Fulani cattle herder who reside in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, to the recent poisoning of grazing fields by certain farmers in the area.

In a letter made available to the Saturday Tribune, it was stated that farmers in Ibarapa zone, especially Ibarapa North and Central. These farmers are allegedly of the habit of using poisonous substances on their grazing lands, a situation which has caused the death of a large number of cows since last year.

The JANFAN stressed that, “This is against the counter claim by the farmers that the substances are chemical treatments of farm produce/waste. But, it is just a deliberate attempt by the farmers to provoke Fulanis so that a crisis will erupt and as a result drive us out of Ibarapa.

The association also noted that hunters in the area are of the habit of shooting their people at will and burning their herds. Stating that a dangerous trend was currently being perpetrated with the alleged poisoning of food (Garri), where they cited an example of a case study at Akujo village in Igangan, where three boys were poisoned on the 4th of January, 2016.

According to JANFAN, “these entire claim should be verified and confirmed from the police as we have made reports as peace loving people and we don’t want to take laws into our hands. This is the reason we are appealing to His Excellency to intervene in their matter urgently”.

All effort to speak with concerned authorities of the two affected councils proved abortive, as the caretaker chairmen in the affected local governments are not available for comments, he further said.