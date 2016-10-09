Fire razes UNIJOS library

Fire on Saturday razed down the library complex of University of Jos, which also houses the faculties of Management and Social Sciences.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, who briefed newsmen on Sunday after inspecting the damage, said the fire started about 6:30p.m, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Maimako said that books, unmarked examination scripts and other materials were burnt in the building.

“On the fourth floor, which was completely razed down, we have the departments of Psychology, Political Science, Economics and office of Dean of Management sciences.

The departments of accounting and business management are also on the floor.

The vice-chancellor expressed shock over the incident and said that the building, which was officially opened in 1997, also had materials from the faculties of Education, Arts and Department of Geology.

The Director of Fire Service in Plateau, Mr Samuel Musa, said that it took six hours to put out the flames.

Musa said that when the it was reported at 6.40p.m., his men immediately rushed to the scene but had to call for reinforcements from other units because of the magnitude of the inferno.