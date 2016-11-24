FG concludes recruitment of 200,000 youths for teaching, agriculture, public health

The federal government has concluded arrangement for the recruitment of 200,000 youths in fulfillment of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s social intervention programme.

The recruits, according to Vice Presidential Spokesman, Laolu Akande are the first batch of the 500,000 to be recruited into the N-power programme.

He told correspondents that the youths were being posted to various states to begin work on Dec. 1 as teachers, agriculture extension workers and public health officials.

Cue in audio

“In fulfillment of the President’s promise to hire half a million unemployed Nigerian graduates the first batch of 200,000 have now been engaged.

“What is happening now is that the state governments are going to be deploying those 200,000 to the three specific areas of need that have been identified under the N-Power programme.

“These areas are: education where we will have 150,000 of those selected in the first batch who will be teaching assistants helping in the schools in the states.

“Then we are going to have 30,000 who will work as agricultural extension workers in needs that had existed for a long time; and the Federal Government is going to be funding that.

“Then there will be 20,000 that will be working in the community health programme.’’

Cue out audio

Akande said that between the time of the selection and Dec. 1, when those selected would begin work and earn stipends, the 36 states and FCT would be receiving the list of the recruits for their various states.

He said that three transparent criteria were used for the selection one of which was that 40 per cent of all applicants per state were selected.

He said the balance of 60 per cent was split to give special consideration to the six North East states which suffered insurgency.

He added that the third criterion was that consideration was given to states with lowest applications.

“The process is a very transparent one; we even tested the list before we released it; they were cross checked.

“The application was online and in some states with internet problems their leaders got the data from the people and uploaded them,’’ he said.

Akande said that the essence of the recruitment was to solve problems in the communities while those recruited would be posted to their places of residence.

He said that if any kind of discrepancy was found it would be corrected without delay.

He said the recruits would be issued with tablets having various entrepreneurship applications which they would own at the end of the intervention programme.

According to him, at the end of the two year period of the programme the youths would be better empowered as government expected better economy then.

“This is an intervention programme that will last for two years,’’ he added.

He said that government was working in partnership with the private sector to provide jobs for the youth at the end of the intervention.

“We do believe that the private sector is the one that can actually create jobs and government is working on several issues such as ease of doing business and others to spur the economy for the private sector to create jobs.

“We believe that in two years there will be more permanent jobs for many of them and that a good number of them will be ready to do things for themselves because the programme itself would have empowered them during the duration,’’ he added

The Spokesman hinted that the intervention programme would not end in the 2016 budget cycle as proposals were on to appropriate another N500 billion for social intervention programmes in the 2017 budget.

Akande said that the outstanding 300,000 youths would still be hired early next year explaining that the 200,000 was the first phase of the programme.