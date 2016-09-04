Farmer urges women, youths to embrace vegetable farming

A vegetable farmer in Delta, Mr Paul Ukpe, has called on women and youths in the Niger Delta region to venture into vegetables farming to improve their sources of revenue.

Ukpe, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Sunday, said that the soil in the region was very fertile for the cultivation of vegetables.

He said that many youths in the region who had remained unemployed could improve their lots if they could embrace agriculture even in small scale.

“The Niger Delta terrain is very good for the cultivation of vegetables such as tomatoes and other varieties of vegetable,” he said.

The former member of the State House of Assembly reminded the youths that vegetable cultivation usually lasted for only two or three months after which the farmer would start harvesting.

“Vegetables farming is faster and very lucrative. The period is unlike the time you spend in cultivating cassava, maize and other crops.

“One of the reasons why we are where we are today is because we have not embraced agriculture,’’ he added.