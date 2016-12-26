_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/dogara-puts-nigerias-interest-first-buhari/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=50599","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Dogara puts Nigeria’s interest first -Buhari

December 26, 2016 Leon Usigbe - Abuja Top News

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, “for always putting Nigeria’s interest above every other thing.”

The President stated this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement to mark the Speaker’s 49th birthday anniversary.

President Buhari noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and his leadership style at his relatively young age, adding that the Speaker’s performance had reinforced his confidence in the country’s youth.

“With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded,” the President said, adding that his administration would always encourage the younger generation.

President Buhari said that he was optimistic of closer working relationship with the legislature in order to fast track the implementation of critically important national policies and programmes.

