Chevron, Energia, Lekoil back NGA conference

Chevron Nigeria, Energia and Lekoil have expressed support for Nigerian Gas Association as it prepares to stage the largest gathering of gas players and stakeholders in West Africa later this month in Abuja. Addressing the executive council members of the association during courtesy visits to their various offices, the companies expressed delight in identifying with NGA as the voice of industry in Nigeria and the value propositions the association project.

“Chevron delivered one third of domestic natural gas in 2015, helping to eliminate gas flaring and commercialising Nigeria’s natural gas resources in the process. Thus, Chevron’s partnership with Nigerian Gas Association is critical,” said Clay Neff, Chairman/Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria.

“Considering our strategic development and growth plan along the entire gas-to-power value chain, we are glad to work with Nigerian Gas Association to ensure clarity on issues about the sector,” said Felix Amieye-Ofori, Chief Executive, Energia Limited.

The Managing Director, Gas & Power, Lekoil, Shola Adekeye, said that as a new entrant into the gas and power sector, “we are glad to be part of NGA that will influence policies to proactively chart a new course for the sector.

In his remarks, Bolaji Osunsanya, President, NGA, said that the association has been very proud of Chevron and what it represents especially its gas utilization projects expressing his appreciation to the company as “Chevron has been very supportive of NGA over the years.”

Osunsanya also commended Energia for the vision to play in the entire gas-to-power value chain in addition to its investments in refinery.

The NGA president applauded Lekoil for the “feat within a short while and its significant strides which has demonstrated possibilities within the sector”, adding that the forth-coming international gas conference by the association is a good platform for Lekoil to showcase and post their entrance into the gas sector.

Nigerian Gas Association seeks to promote investment in the sector, capacity building and entrenchment of standards amongst members through conferences, study groups and training in addition to working with government and legislators on policy issues. Amongst the critical issues that the association is currently canvasing include positioning gas as the new resource pride for Nigeria, shoring up gas reserves and re-visiting the Nigerian Gas Masterplan to move the sector forward.