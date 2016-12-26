Why Buhari won’t comment on Kaduna killings – Presidency

NIGERIANS curious to hear what President Muhammadu Buhari may say on the incessant killings perpetuated by suspected Fulani cattle herders in Southern Kaduna may perish the thoughts as the Presidency has indicated that he has no plan to comment on it.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed this while featuring on Channels television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Monday, saying that the buck stops on the table of the state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, who he said “is on top of the matter.”

In a bid to check the marauders’ onslaught, el-Rufai has already imposed a 24-hour curfew on the affected areas, but the measure has apparently done little to check the killings.

When it was pointed out to him that Buhari was yet to speak on the matter, the Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity said the president does not have to comment on everything.

He noted that the state governor had briefed the president on the matter and Buhari was confident of the ability of the governor to deal with the matter as the chief security officer of the state.

The presidential aide said: “You don’t have to hear from the president on that matter. You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything.”

“When things like this happen in a state, there is a chief security officer; he is supposed to be on top of the matter.

“Governor el-Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so, why should the president then be talking about it?

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it.”

He was of the opinion that all tiers of government have obligations to ensure that the issue of violence ascribed to Fulani herdsmen was adequately dealt with.

According to him, “When these herdsmen attack happen, you need to see what the president is doing, always on the line with the governors and talking with them and getting updates.”

“And he has said it before even former President Olusegun Obasanjo said it, this problem will be sorted out with the local governments and the states principally.

“The Federal Government has roles to play, but not as much as the state and local governments.”