Buhari appoints Banjo, Unongo, 17 others chairmen board of parastatals

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Boards of 19 Agencies and Parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Education, with the appointment of Professor Ayo Banjo as the Chairman Board of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The President also appointed a Second Republic Minister of Steel an elder statesman, Wantareh Paul Unongo as the Chairman, Governing Board of Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who conveyed the appointments in a statement signed by the Director, Press, Mrs Priscilla Ihuoma, on Friday in Abuja, said the reconstitution of the boards was for the period of four years, in the first instance, pursuant to the President’s powers under the laws establishing the Act of each Parastatal under the Ministry.

Adamu said in making the appointments, Buhari took into cognizance the provisions of the respective legislation with respect to composition, competence, credibility, integrity, federal character and geo-political spread.

He added that the Boards, consisting of the Chairmen and Members, will be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.

Other agencies and their chairmen as are as follows: Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has Chief Emeka Nwajiuba as Board chairman while the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) as Hon. Dr. Ekaete Obon Okon as the chairman.

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has Dr. Mahmud Mohammed as board chairman while Prof. Zainab Alkali is appointed as the chairman of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN).

Others are: National Examination Council (NECO), Dr. Abubakar Saddiq; National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC), Dr. Gidado Bello Akko; National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), Prof. Gidado Tahir; National Business and Technical Education Board (NABTEB), Prof. Leonard Karshima Shilgba and Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has Prof. Adamu Baikie as the chairman.

Also reconstituted are the boards of National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) with Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi as the chairman; National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Senator Mallam Kaka Yale; National Mathematical Centre (NMC), Prof. Buba Bajoga; and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe.

The National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) has Chief N. N Nnabuchi as the chairman; Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV), Prof. Saliba Mukoro; National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Modupe Adelabu and Nigerian Arabic Language Village (NALV), which has Prof. O Oladusi as the board chairman.