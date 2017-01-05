We’re behind Buhari, Tinubu —Kogi APC

THE Kogi State All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, lashed out at those behind the report purportedly credited to the state wing of the party which disparaged Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The masterminds were described as fifth columnists in the party, who lacked the locus standi to speak for it but out to cause disharmony among members.

In the report, the leadership of the party reportedly vowed to clip the wings of Tinubu and the running mate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu in the November 21 governorship election in the state, James Faleke.

But the party, in a statement by all members of its State Executive Council, led by the chairman, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, said that APC members had no reason to disparage Senator Tinubu, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari would be supported to pick anybody, including Faleke, into the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Other signatories are Shaibu Osune (Deputy Chairman); Adejoh Abdusalam (Secretary); Isah Daniel (Vice Chairman, East); Gbenga Asagun (Vice Chairman, West); Ibrahim A Ahovi (Vice Chairman, Central); Isah Abubakar (Organising Secretary); Ghali Inda Usman (Publicity Secretary); Joseph Molemodile (Legal Adviser) and Abubakar Adamu (Welfare Officer).

Others are Sekpe Daniel (Financial Secretary); Ismaila Ade Yahaya (Deputy Treasurer); Yusuf Okara (Assistant Welfare Officer); Bozi Attai (Assistant Financial Secretary); Muhammed S. Lawal (Assistant Organising Secretary); Zakari Adamu (Assistant Youth Leader); Makinde Oyebode (Zonal Youth Leader, West); Nuhu Akwu (Zonal Youth Leader, East) and Jone One (Zonal Women Leader, East), among others.

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in a national daily of 3rd of January, 2017, page 18 by some self-styled APC leaders of the western senatorial district of Kogi State, threatening to cause crisis in the party if the president nominates James Abiodun Faleke as the replacement for the late James Ocholi as the minister representing Kogi State in the cabinet.

“From our records at all levels in the state, these self-styled leaders are ghost members of our great party. They, therefore have no ‘locus standi’ to speak for the party at any level.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has the constitutional power to choose whosoever he deems fit as his cabinet member without consulting anyone or group and if he so decides to choose Faleke as his minister nominee, we strongly support his choice.

“Honourable James Faleke has been a strong financier and pillar of our party in the state since inception.

“We the entire members of the state exco respect the power of the president to freely choose whoever he wants to serve in his cabinet, Honourable Faleke inclusive.

“We also respect the national leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose support and influence traverses the national structures of the party.

“We the undersigned members of Kogi State exco of APC strongly condemn the purported publication by these ‘ghost members of APC.”