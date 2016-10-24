Another woman says Trump kissed her, offered her $10,000

Another woman is publicly accusing Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual contact, alleging the GOP nominee touched and kissed her a decade ago during a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Jessica Drake is at least the 11th woman to accuse Trump of unwanted sexual advances since the surfacing of a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump brags about being able to grope and kiss women.

Drake, an adult film performer and director, claimed at a news conference in Los Angeles Saturday that Trump asked her for her phone number and invited her to his suite the night they met in 2006. She went and brought along two other women to accompany her because she said she did not feel comfortable attending alone.

“He grabbed each of us tightly, in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission,” said Drake, who is being represented by Gloria Allred, the women’s rights attorney who has represented other women — including two other Trump accusers — in high-profile sexual assault cases.

Feeling uncomfortable, Drake said she left after about 30 to 45 minutes but later received a phone call from one of Trump’s representatives, who invited her to his room alone. Drake declined.

According to Drake, Trump himself then got on the phone with her, asking her to come back and to go out to dinner or attend a party with him, but she again declined.

He then asked, “What do you want? How much?” Drake said.

After she turned down his invite, she said he eventually offered her $10,000 and use of his private jet if she accepted.

At the news conference, Allred showed a photograph of Trump and Drake together.

The Trump campaign, which has vehemently denied previous sexual assault allegations against him, pushed back against Drake’s account Saturday.