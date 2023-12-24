The Zamfara State Government says it will spend N7.2 billion on the completion of the Gusau Investment House project.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Alhaji Abdurrahman Tumbido, disclosed this on Saturday in Gusau while speaking to newsmen after defending the 2024 appropriation of the ministry at the State House of Assembly.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, on Thursday, presented a N423.5 billion Appropriation Bill to the assembly for the 2024 fiscal year.

The uncompleted 10-storey building of the investment house project was initiated in the state during the administration of the former Gov. Mahmud Shinkafi.

Tumbido said the project was proposed to be implemented by Lawal under the 2024 appropriation of the state.

“The state government proposed to execute various development projects worth N17 billion under the ministry.

“Other major projects proposed in the budget were completion of Gusau hotel project, reconstruction of Gusau old market, and modernising of Gusau Central market among others,” he explained.

Tumbido further said that the present administration was committed to completing the investment house project considering its importance to the economy of the state.

“We have deliberated extensively with the lawmakers on the project and they pledged to allocate resources for its completion.

“All the projects were designed to promote Internally Generated Revenue as well as commercial activities of the state,” the commissioner added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ailing Chief Kokori dies on 80th birthday

Ailing elder statesman and former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Kokori, is dead. He died at exactly 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, coincidentally on his birthday at exactly 80, our correspondent gathered in the wee hours of Thursday.....….

Revenue: Stop tax waivers, offer rebates, Senate tells FG

Amid the defence of the 2024 budget proposals by Federal Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), the Senate Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday called on the government to stop granting tax waivers and other concessions to big business operators in the country……..

Sports minister meets NFF, Peseiro over AFCON plans

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has convened a high-level meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to deliberate on strategic plans and preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).….….…

Kaduna bombing: Fresh twist as protesters demand resignation of Defence Minister

A group of Northern youths under the aegis of Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) North West Zone, and Arewa Youth Movement, Wednsday, stormed the main gate of the National Assembly to protest against the loss of lives arising from a military drone which bombed innocent civilians at the weekend in Tudun Biri in Rigasa District of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna.…..…

No money voted to renovate my residence – Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has denied that money has been voted to renovate his official residence in the 2024 budget now before the National Assembly for consideration and approval. In a post on his verified X account @femigbaja on Wednesday, he said that he lives in his private house, noting that it was a separate appropriation that had been mischievously quoted as a provision to renovate his house......…

Old naira notes remain legal tender indefinitely – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended the legal tender status of old N200, N500, and N1000 notes indefinitely, removing the initial deadline set for December 31, 2023. This is according to a statement on Tuesday signed by Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, the apex also disclosed that it is working to vacate existing court rulings on the old notes…..…