Governor Dauda Lawal reiterated his administration’s uncompromising position of not engaging in dialogue with bandits across Zamfara.

The Governor’s presence as the Guest of Honour at the weekly preaching session organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs provided an opportunity to highlight the importance of self-discipline and forthrightness among religious leaders.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the weekly preaching session has been a long-standing tradition in the state.

He added that the governor urged leaders from all sectors to uphold truthfulness in their engagements and to be unwavering in their prayers for a more peaceful Zamfara State.

The statement said: “Governor Dauda Lawal, during his remarks at the weekly preaching programme in Gusau, elaborated on the negative impact of negotiating with bandits, stressing that it only encourages the hoodlums and creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity for law-abiding citizens.

He emphasised the need to acknowledge the reality that the criminals have proven themselves untrustworthy in past dialogues.

He said that continuing to negotiate with them would not produce any favourable results. It is time to reassess our approach and consider more forceful tactics to handle the matter decisively.

Governor Lawal further urged traditional and religious leaders to always align with the truth and to voice out the truth no matter who is involved.

He tasked political leaders and citizens to prioritise the state’s security over politics, emphasising that the peace and stability of Zamfara are non-negotiable.

“Earlier, the Executive Chairman of Zamfara State Zakat and Waqaf, Sheikh Ahmad Umar Kanoma, presented a lecture on the significance of dialogue, outlining the prerequisites of genuine dialogue in Islam and circumstances that render engaging in dialogue null and void.”

