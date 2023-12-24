Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has donated over N100 million to over 2,000 youths, women and senior citizens across Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State.

Each of the beneficiaries also received the sum of N20,000 each.

The two-term lawmaker during the ceremony to commemorate the 2023 Christmas celebration which took place at Mini Stadium Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area, also distributed over 3,600 bags of rice and 30 cows to Christian leaders and communities across his constituency.

In the same vein, Gagdi distributed grinding and sewing machines and water pumps for irrigation farming as well as bundles of roofing zinc and mattresses for victims of floods and windstorms.

Gagdi, who presented the items worth over N100 million on Friday, said that the gesture was to support not only his Christian constituents but also Christians in Plateau State particularly the less privileged, to enable them to celebrate the Christmas with ease.

According to him, the Christmas season is the season for love and sharing, particularly with the less privileged.

“By the Grace of God, I have a covenant with the local community. I have a covenant with God and humanity that my life is dedicated to serving my people and anybody who comes my way, and I have been doing that since I joined Politics, I won’t stop putting smiles on the faces of my constituents, it is in my blood to better the lives of my people both Christians and Muslims in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency,” he said.

Gagdi who promised to sustain the initiative, added that: “Today, we have distributed 3,600 bags of rice and 30 cows to various groups across the three Local Governments that make up this constituency.

“Since in the history of my political Sojourn right from State House of Assembly in 2015, even before then when I was serving as a Chairman, Board of Directors of Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority and other Boards at the state level, and Financial Secretary of PDP.

“Then in 2011, 2012, and 2013 after I lost the election in 2011, my life has always been impacted by touching the lives of the people, particularly my people. From 2011 till date, no festive period passes without me celebrating with my Constituents either Christmas or Sallah,” Gagdi said.

The lawmaker who noted that humanity is his definition to show love, explained that the items were not just for APC members, but for all members of his constituency and the state.

