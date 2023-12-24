Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has extended her greetings to all Christians and fellow residents of the state on this year’s Christmas celebration, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a message signed by its state publicity secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the party praised Christians all over the world, particularly those in the state for their dedication and commitment to a peaceful Kwara state, urging them to intensify prayer for divine intervention to put the state back to its old prosperous ways.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, let us reflect upon His teachings and the profound impact of His messages. Jesus Christ’s life exemplifies love, compassion, and selfless service – values that transcend time and inspire us to be better individuals.

“In the spirit of Christmas, we encourage everyone to be steadfast in prayer for a better Kwara and a government that prioritizes shared prosperity for all. Let the teachings of Christ guide us towards a future of hope, where our collective efforts shape a community that values the welfare of every citizen.

“As we celebrate this Christmas, let us remember that our strength lies in unity. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a Kwara that truly serves the interests of its people. We urge the state government in the spirit of Christmas and New Year festivities to ensure there is adequate security for lives and property in and around the state most especially in communities where cases of kidnapping and banditry are rampant.

“The Kwara PDP wishes all Christians and Kwara people in general a Merry Christmas filled with love, joy, and hope.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE