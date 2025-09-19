Youth coalition urges S/East govs to enforce laws on open grazing

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone of the country has advised on the ugent need for Governor Alex Otti and other governors in the zone to ugently enforce the existing laws on open grazing in the zone

COSEYL also called on Governor Alex Otti and his fellow governors in the South East to prioritize the actions by ensuring that laws prohibiting open grazing are actively enforced, with strict penalties for violators.

They also called for support for victims by providing immediate assistance to farmers like Mrs. Nwokonte who have suffered significant losses from cattle invasion including reparations or alternative means of livelihood.

As well as ensuring public awareness campaign to educate the public on the laws governing livestock rearing in the region, ensuring all stakeholders are aware of their rights and responsibilities.

This is as the youth group expressed deep concern regarding the distressing incident faced by Mrs. Felicia Nwokonte, a 53-year-old farmer from Umuana Ndume in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

In a statement issued on Friday in Owerri by the President General of COSEYL Comrade Goodluck Ibem, he said that Mrs. Nwokonte’s farmland has been completely devastated by unchecked cattle intrusion, resulting in the total destruction of her crops, including cassava, yam, and vegetables.

According to him the herders broke into her farm by tampering with the padlock securing the premises, allowing their cattle to graze on her carefully cultivated crops.

This violation has not only turned her farmland into an unrecognizable wasteland but has also caused her immense emotional and financial distress.

He said: “the escalating conflict between farmers and herders in the region highlights the urgent need for the Abia State Government, under the leadership of Dr. Alex Otti, as well as other governors in the South East, to enforce the existing laws on open grazing without delay”.

The body advised that the law must be upheld and those who violate it must be held accountable to prevent further devastation to the farming community.

He said: “Mrs. Nwokonte’s plight is a stark reminder of the broader challenges farmers are facing due to the destructive behaviors of herders”

He said: “The unchecked actions of a few have led to widespread hunger and hardship for our people, as crops – which are essential for sustenance – are being devoured by cattle.”

COSEYL pointed out that this situation is no longer sustainable, adding that immediate intervention is required.

