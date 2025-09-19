Dangote Cement engages drivers on road safety at Obajana retreat

As part of its commitment to promoting road safety and strengthening best practices in fleet management, Dangote Cement Plc have convened a special retreat for its drivers at the company’s plant in Obajana, Kogi State.

Speaking at the Retreat, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Arvid Pathak, said the retreat provided a practical platform to sensitize drivers on the importance of discipline behind the wheel.

The GMD said the Retreat also emphasized company’s core values of safety and responsibility, and featured drivers’ role as frontline ambassadors of the Dangote Cement brand on Nigerian roads.

He told newsmen that the interactive sessions also featured discussions on defensive driving, fatigue management, vehicle maintenance, and awards for deserving drivers.

He noted that the engagement allowed management to receive first-hand feedback that will guide solutions to issues affecting drivers.

“Your life is very precious, so take care of yourselves. You have families, and your families need you,” he said.

Mr. Pathak cautioned drivers against the use of drugs and the practice of engaging proxy drivers, stressing that the company maintains a zero-tolerance policy on road accidents.

In his address, the Head of Transport (HoT) at Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Murilo Silva, announced that the company is constructing new, technology-driven Control Towers at Obajana. He explained that these facilities will enable real-time remote monitoring of drivers’ behavior to further enhance safety and efficiency.

Mr. Silva said: “Over speeding is one of the leading causes of road crashes involving heavy trucks. Always keep within the approved speed limit, especially on highways and in populated areas. You are the face of Dangote. Give way when necessary, be patient in traffic, and respect smaller vehicles.”

The Group Head, Health, Safety, Social, Environment & Sustainability, Dangote Industries Ltd (DIL), Dr. James Adenuga said the drivers are the image makers of the company, noting that their safety, and the safety of other road users, are paramount to company.

“Gentlemen, every time you drive out of this plant, you carry not just cement, but lives, reputations, and the pride of this company,” he added.

An expert on Transport, Mr. Samuel Odo, said most of the auto crashes recently were within the control of the drivers, cautioning the drivers prioritize their safety and that of their families.

He urged drivers to develop a good culture for safe driving.

“Culture is built by doing the right thing every time, every trip, every day. From wearing seatbelts, obeying speed limits, to checking tyres, repeat it until it becomes habit,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the retreat, the Divisional Director of Transport (DDT), Hemant Rana, described the event, themed ‘Drive Safely, Arrive Safely’, as timely, noting that the company has already instituted several measures to curb road accidents.

According to him, the company has successfully curbed auto crashes while simultaneously scaling up the frequency of driver training sessions.

Speaking at the event, the Bajana of Obajana, HRH Idowu Isenibi, said the drivers play pivotal role in the life of the company, urging them to respect road signs.

The Olu of Apata, HRH Federick Balogun, praised Aliko Dangote for his role in creating employment opportunities for drivers, noting that he himself was among the first beneficiaries of Dangote’s job creation initiatives at DCP Obajana.

A major highlight of the event was the awards session, where deserving drivers were specially recognized and honored.

