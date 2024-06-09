Every person at a different point in time has had to face situations that tested how long they could hold up until they couldn’t any more. What strategies do you need to build resilience and bounce back from adversity? This article will focus on these strategies:

1. Be self-aware

Self-awareness plays a major role in helping you build resilience and bounce back from tough times. It enables you to acknowledge your emotions, recognise your pattern of thoughts, understand your attitude towards tough times, and manage them.

2. Leverage community

Position yourself around a network of people who see, support, encourage, and uplift you in the face of adversity. Also, don’t hesitate to seek help when you need it. Refusing to reach out to people when you need their help is not a show or symbol of strength.

3. Positive mindset

A positive and growth-centred mindset will help you keep an open mind towards challenges, embrace adversity as temporary, and, most importantly, an avenue for you to evolve and sometimes learn.

4. Practice mindfulness

Another strategy that helps tp build resilience is mindfulness. Anxiety will make you miss out on the advantages of building resilience. What, then, should you do? Practise focusing on the present and taking things a day at a time. Don’t allow the worries of the past or future to bully you.

5. Choose and practice gratitude

Gratitude keeps your mind in tune with positive emotions and helps you focus on what is working or has worked in your life instead of paying attention to the negative happenings.

6. Prioritise rest

It is tedious enough to know that you’re facing hard times, and being burnt out is possible. So, pace yourself and allow yourself to get quality rest. It’s one good way to build resilience.

7. Your view on failure

Don’t see failure as the end of life but as a means to your always anticipated success. See the moments you’ve failed as an avenue for you to evolve, learn and grow.

Above all, remember that tough times don’t last, and you’ll pull through this phase. Also, you can build resilience and garner strength to bounce back from a tough time.