Yobe State Police Command has rescued a toddler from a kidnapper’s den and apprehended the gang leader in an operation it conducted.

The Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed lauded the gallant efforts of the personnel and directed them to hunt down the fleeing perpetrators of the crime until they bring them to book.

Police personnel from the Gujba Divisional Police Division had while responding to a distress call that, on 12th May 2024, at about 1300hrs, armed men intruded into the residence of a man at Bungai Village, Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA, shooting with bow and arrow and firing guns thereby threatened the inhabitants and forcefully whisked away the Toddler, Adamu Sani, aged 3 years old to an unknown destination.

In the course of intensive Intelligent-led operations and in collaboration with the vigilante group, the kidnappers’ den was discovered in Buni Yadi Town and aggressively raided the enclave.

During the raid, the gang leader, one Yau Usman was arrested in the custody of the toddler, while other syndicate members fled as the Command was in prompt pursuit.

Meanwhile, the survivor was rushed to the hospital for medical checkups, however, the suspect has been relocated to the state CID for discrete investigation that may lead to the swift arrest of the fleeing culprits and subsequent prosecution.

In this regard, The Commissioner of Police, Garba Ahmed, enjoined members of the public to remain proactive, and vigilant and report suspicious movements of criminal elements, criminals-identified hideout, and miscreants peddling crime to the nearest Police station.

The Command further assured residents of its readiness to protect lives and properties as contained in a statement by DSP Dungus Abdulkarim,

Police Public Relations Officer, Yobe State Command, Damaturu.

