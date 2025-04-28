Yewa North residents commend Senator Yayi over infrastructural development

The infrastructural development, skill acquisition and mega empowerment programmes of the people by the Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Senator Adeola Olamilekan Yayi, have been commended by residents of Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Olu of Imasai, Oba Lukumon Kuoye gave the commendation during the second edition of town hall, Mega empowerment and thank you tour to the people of the senatorial held at Comprehensive High School playground said the entire programme was in tandem with ISEYA mantra of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Oba Kuoye enjoined the beneficiaries of the empowerment to make judicious use of the items, described the Programme as life changing event.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Iziaq Kunle Salako, thanked the senator for good representation, just as he enjoined the people of the council to take ownership of the falicilated projects

The state Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi, the Assembly member representing Isokan state constituency, Hon Adeyanju Awoso, his counterpart from Ketu state constituency, Hon Wahab Egungbohun, former speaker of the state Assembly, Hon Suraj Adekunbi and former Senator, Kola Bajomo thanked Yayi for good representation and commended President Tinubu and Governor Abiodun for giving Ogun West senatorial district Senator Adeola to represent the district.

Meanwhile, Senator Adeola, who is also the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, highlighted his achievements in less than two years.

He reported the facilitation of over 20,000 constituents in ICT and various skill acquisition programmes, leading to distribution of startup equipment and cash grants to empower beneficiaries in their trades.

Senator Adeola emphasised the alignment of his initiatives with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that while reforms may initially be challenging, they are yielding positive results across sectors.

He outlined his legislative contributions, including the sponsorship of 10 bills and presentation of three critical motions that were adopted by the Senate. Notably, he mentioned the progress of the bill to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to a University of Technology, now awaiting presidential assent.

In infrastructure development, Senator Adeola detailed the completion of 272 projects across Ogun West, spanning roads, school buildings, healthcare centres, markets, police stations, town halls and the provision of transformers and solar street lights.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE