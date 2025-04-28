Psaltry International inaugurates 1.2killowatts solar power, hosts foreign partners

By Nurudeen Alimi

The Psaltry International Company Limited, has commissioned a 1.1killowats solar power and 1.1megawatts battery installation on Friday evening at its plant at Ado-Awaye Iseyin local government in Oyo State.

The alternative power project, according to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Psaltry International Company Limited, Mrs Yemisi Iranloye, was meant to support power supply from Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) which she said has become erratic.

Iranloye asserted that the project would reduce cost of energy, reduce carbon and allow the organisation to enhance its goal for job creation, as there will be concentration on the national grid, the solar power and the back-up battery power.

The solar power project also covered the entire host communities around Psaltry, which include Alayide village among others.

“With this in-house commissioning, Psaltry is happy today to announce the birth of a sustainable energy solution in solar power technology of 1.1killowats of solar powerand 1.1megawatts of battery, which not only cover the factories within our premises but also the Alayide village, our host community.

“We used to pay so much as energy cost to IBEDC and bought diesel at high costs, now we can have rest of mind as the solar alternative has ensured reduced cost and this will allow us channel the excess to good use like employment drive and investment in girl-child education scholarship programme,” she said.

The company also hosted its foreign partners and investors who commended the efforts of Psaltry International in breaking even despite all odds.

The leader of the foreign investors, who represented the Alitheia Group, a financial institution based in America and Mauritius, Mrs Tokunboh Ishmael, saluted the perseverance of Mrs Iranloye in lifting the company from the scratch to a globally-recognised cassava processing plant.

She also commended the organisation for its Corporate Social Responsibility Services in providing scholarships for farmers children, who are majorly female and provision of motorised borehole and power supply to neighboring communities.

Representatives of other investors present at the event came from South Africa, Mauritius, Abuja and Lagos, some were from the International Development Corporation in South Africa, Bank of Industry among others.

