Bamgbola Aliu Adekunle, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Extron Signal International, an entertainment company committed to changing the face of movie productions has joined hundreds of notable Nigerians to felicitate with Christians on the occasion of Christmas.

In a statement, Adekunle commended Christians for their patience and perseverance , amid harsh economic situation, urging them to be optimistic about tomorrow.

The Extron Signal boss also prayed that 2024 will usher in relief, joy and lots more triumphs for Nigeria and her citizens.

Described as one of the most promising entertainment company in Nigeria, Extron has continued to lived up to its hype. In 2023, despite the harsh economic climate, Extron managed to stay above the water.

The company under the leadership of Adekunle recorded impressive milestones. Apart from cementing its place in the scheme of things in the Nigerian movie industry, Extron also produced multi-million naira movie projects including the popular high budget ‘When The Monsters Come Out’ movie which is currently showing across cinema houses this festive season. Extron is no stranger to success. Extron has built a strong reputation for excellence over the years. The company is the brain behind two classic short films namely Awijare and Ebunoluwa. Extron also produced the popular comedy film titled ‘Win or Lose’.

Not resting on its laurels, 2024 is going to be bigger for Extron in terms of movie projects according Adekunle. Extron is hitting the ground running come 2024 as the management of Extron have concluded plans to roll out exciting movie projects.

According to information available, some exciting projects from the stable of Extron will be unveiled in the coming weeks,which promises to be a new approach to the movie thing.

According to him, it’s time to take this movie thing to the next level. Backing up his words with action, Extron head honcho, Adekunle has already taken delivery of expensive movie productions equipment. Not only that, he has also teamed up with international partners to ensure that nothing is lacking in terms of production crew and equipments when it comes producing movies on par with international standards.