Wrong remedy to just cause

THE #EndSarsnow protest has come and gone and has left lots of lessons in its wake. The protesting youths and I mean just that not the looting youths who are tools and employees in the manufacturing factories of the ruling class who deservedly got more than what they ever bargained for. I’m however not sure that the ruling elite read the lesson notes from the protesting youths to comprehending, which is very sad. The political class in their usual manner appears not to have learnt anything positive to impact both the political, economic, social and security landscape to bring about the just and legitimate democratic demands of our demanding, protesting youths. Truth be told, the panic measures and disconcerted arrangements of the government has not convinced any genuine change seekers of the sincerity of this Buhari led administration as it appears to government that this # EndSarsnow protest is just like any other business as usual. The #Endsarsnow protest is not asking for the 25 billion naira youths funds announced by Mr. President, our youths are far wiser and smarter to swallow that carrots being dangled by the insensitive government.

The youths, our children are not asking for the panel or committee led by the cerebral Vice President Oluyemi Osinbajo, what a misreading by the government. Our youths, our now and future leaders are demanding for immediate end to the systematic failure and disintegration of dear motherland, their only true state and nation, their place of abode and rest when they might have conquered the world. The youths and the protesters of the #Endsarsnow spoke out loud and convincing enough for the deaf to hear. They spoke unequivocally loud that they coined a mantras ‘ Sorosoke’ and to put it beyond doubt established a ‘Sorosoke ‘ radio station. What else does government need to hear that has not been said verbally or otherwise? The youths already spoke to bad governance and government. The youths clearly made a statement against misrule and looters of our collective commonwealth. The youths already issued their statement that henceforth, its zero tolerance to misgovernance and political office looters.

In all of these sadly though the government has not spoken in response to the legitimate demands of the protesters. Buhari read a speech for twelve minutes without speaking to the youths, twelve minutes of veiled threats and unnecessary arrogance, twelve minutes address that brought back the sad part of his military culture and background. Twelve minutes of not engaging the nation, a very insensitive and insignificant wasted minutes. Buhari must speak now not read a speech. The President must engage the youths constructively and positively and not castigate for the events of recent past. In speaking, he must begin by apologizing for the shooting and crime against humanity, committed on that black, dark Tuesday of 20-10-2020, the killing of our patriotic, nationalistic youths. He must admit to errors of judgment in the deployment of soldiers to fire life ammunition on our youths armed not with guns and bullets but with the National flag and Anthem, the symbol of our togetherness.

Buhari must engage our youths on immediate constitutional issues, changes and reforms. He must engage the nation on genuine infrastructure development and needs. The waste called the National Assembly with their allowances must be tackled. Our economic blueprint must be discussed with the youths with their own significant input. Buhari must end the era of disconnect; he must connect with the youths and that must be now and not tomorrow.