The Federal Government has launched three policy documents on eye health services as it disclosed that about 1.3 million Nigerians are blind and about 80 per cent of the blindness are from avoidable causes.

The three policy documents are -Strategic Plan, Guidelines and Let Nigeria See Initiative (Jigibola 2.0).

World Sight Day (WSD) is observed annually on the second Thursday of October as a global event meant to draw attention to blindness and vision impairment.

The 2023 WSD is themed “Love your eyes at work.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, in his remarks at the commemoration of the World Sight Day organized in collaboration with Sightsavers Nigeria also disclosed that about 24 million Nigerians were living with treatable sight loss, while the leading two causes of blindness are untreated cataract and uncorrected refractive errors.

Alausa, therefore, said the policy documents will build the foundations to deliver change across the life course such as access to eye health services for school children through school eye health programmes, establishing the potential to unlock learning for millions of children being held behind.

He said, the goal of the initiative is to complement the government’s efforts while strengthening the eye health system to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals; empowering Nigerians to learn, earn and thrive.

“The initiative will also integrate eye health services into primary healthcare to ensure treatment of basic issues.

“The interventions will be coordinated through the National Eye Health Programme of the FMoH through Short Term Philanthropy Focused Model and others.

“This model will be implemented by the NEHP in partnership with multiple stakeholders both national and international to undertake the expanded training of primary health workers in eye health, providing the key platform for the delivery and integration of eye care services: Already ongoing by FMoH, Sightsavers and CBM,” he stated.

Also, the National Coordinator of the National Eye Health Programme of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Oteri Okolo also explained that the documents are a clear articulation for the eye health sector of the renewed hope agenda and the present administration’s drive and commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Okolo maintained that the recent demographic shifts towards an increasing life expectancy and aging and hence more age-related eye health conditions.

“Furthermore, globalisation, unhealthy lifestyle choices and the demands of modern work-styles reiterate the need to plan for non-communicable eye health conditions like glaucoma already the second cause of blindness in Nigeria and diabetic retinopathy a sight-threatening complication of diabetes which is already on an epidemic rise,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Country Director of Sightsavers, Dr Sunday Isiyaku noted that eye health should be equally available to everyone and no one should be disadvantaged because of where they live, their gender, health, or background.

Isiyaku, however, said that currently it is inaccessible for some sectors of society and even a luxury for those in urban areas.

“This needs to change. When we tackle these issues, children can learn, and adults can earn.

“Eye health equals a ripple effect on the lives of individuals, families, and communities, helping nations to thrive and reducing poverty and inequality,” he added.

Also, the Senior Programme Manager, Eye Health at Sightsavers, Dr Selben Penzin said, “We are already working with the government and other partners to improve eye health services and we commend their efforts.

“But more needs to be done to ensure eye health is represented in health planning, resourcing, and funding. Including people with disabilities, women, and other marginalised groups, community outreach, and a geographically spread workforce, will help reduce the disparity of access.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE