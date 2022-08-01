Women are taking over shoe-making business —Adeagbo

Odunayo Adeagbo is a native of Ijebu North East Local Government in Ogun State. Though a graduate of Mass Communication from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, she pursued her passion for shoe-making at the age of 25. In this interview with MODUPE GEORGE, the CEO of One Two Concept shares her journey into entrepreneurship. Excerpts.

WHAT informed the name One-Two Concept Initiative?

The name is from my birth date; I was born on December 12. That date is a very special day to me and that was why I picked it as my brand name.

How did your journey into shoe making begin?

It all started during my school days at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic. There was this ankara craft that was in vogue then. People were doing a lot with ankara shoes, ankara bags, among other designs. Fortunately for me, my school introduced a skill-acquisition programme in the school system to equip and train students in different vocations in a bid to help reduce the unemployment rate. All we needed to do was to make ourselves available for the training, because the institution had paid for it. We were trained in bag making, shoe making, ankara works, among others. The idea fascinated me, so I went for the ankara craft. The lady who was teaching us was also a student, so we got close. After the period of the training had lapsed, I kept going to her for further training.

One day, I went to her place and I saw the leather sandals that she made. I was so impressed with the work and she said if I didn’t mind, she could train me on how to make them. By the time I finished my studies and was waiting for the National Youth Service programme to commence, I trained there for four months in order not to stay idle.

Later, I started selling leather bags and shoes. However, when I went for my National Youth Service, I partook in the compulsory SAED (Skill Acquisition Empowerment Development) programme to acquire more skills. I linked up with one of the trainers during my service year in Ibadan and trained at his workshop for three months where I learnt shoe and bag making. After my service I went back to my boss and trained for an additional seven months. I had gotten a sewing machine and other materials from my N19,800 NYSC allowance.

I started making my own shoes and any time I came across anything that seemed complex to me, I would go back to him and he would explain it to me. After two years of relating with him, I informed him of my intention to establish my own company because by this time I had started having my own apprentices. He organised a brief graduation ceremony for me. Afterwards, I went in search of a banking job in order to work with my certificate at least, so, when a banking job was not forthcoming, I threw myself fully into the world of shoe and bag making.

Was there any motivation from your parents when you decided to follow your passion?

Yes, most especially from my dad. When I was waiting endlessly for a white-colar job to come, he was the one who advised me to start my own business having seen my work. I could remember that I told my fiancé, who is now my husband, that I was not going to go ahead with our wedding plans until I had a job or my own means of income. I told him that I didn’t want to depend on anyone financially. My Dad inspired and encouraged me, and then my husband too.

What was your dad’s reaction when you told him you wanted to venture into shoe making?

I learnt so many jobs before shoemaking because I don’t like staying idle. I have also had the zeal to engage myself in something. I sold weave-ons and perfumes in school as well as learnt hairdressing under the Ajimobi Foundation then.

My dad is a free thinker; he would allow you to choose and decide what you wanted to do, so far it is not illegal. I could remember making a pair of leather slippers for him and he was surprised that I could make something as beautiful as that. The slippers looked so good on him and he went on telling everyone who cared to listen that his daughter made them for him. However, they aren’t anything compared to what I make today. I got my first machine with my money, but he paid part of the money for the filing machine, which was the second one.

…and what was your mum’s contribution to your entrepreneurship journey?





My mum too was so supportive because any time I made something for her too, she would tell the people in church that ‘Odun is the one that made this!’ She was also very supportive just like my father.

Who are your mentors in this big and creative industry?

‘YNorth Shoes’ is one of the shoemakers I like. ‘Itele Shoes’ are the ones that show you the difference between Aba-made shoes and hand-made shoes. I also follow some mentors online like CC Charles. Esther of Arch Angel is another person who makes good shoes. We both learnt from the same person, Mr Toyin Oloyede. These are the people who inspire me alongside others that I have come across on Instagram.

There seems to be some kind of attraction for ladies to go into shoemaking now. Why do you think that is?

A lot of ladies are now into shoemaking. I train corps members, and 80 per cent of my trainees are ladies. I feel ladies are taking control of businesses these days. I also think that ladies are now trying to rewrite the narratives that the shoe making industry is for guys. And there are ladies who are doing even better than the guys in the industry today. This is owing to the fact that ladies pay more attention to little details than the guys.

Don’t you think shoemaking is a tasking job for a lady considering the heavy lifting that is involved?

It is tasking. I get tired a lot at the end of the day because I stay up late to finish some jobs, but when there are apprentices to assist, the workload definitely reduces.

What are the challenges of this job?

Getting good materials, I mean genuine leathers to work with, is very challenging here in Ibadan. I make shoes with heels, so I order the materials from China. It is very costly. Sometimes, when you get genuine leathers, they are not the right ones or colour you would love to work with. It is a great challenge for me to work on ladies’ shoes because ladies want different shades of colours to match the varieties of clothes that they have, unlike men who just go with black and brown colours.

What is the cutting edge for One-Two Concepts?

Most of my bosses don’t really deal in high heels but I do. I design those heels the way the customers want them. I knit and also place it on shoes; most people don’t know how to make these things. I design neat and tidy snkara shoes as well. I cut patterns using my own cutting system and I train people on how to make them.

How many people have you trained so far?

I started training corps members at the orientation camp about three years ago. So far, I have trained over 200 corps members under the NYSC SAED scheme which usually lasts for nine days at the orientation camp. Among them are other 20 corps members who came to my workshop for post-camp training. I have equally trained two other people who are not corps members and they are doing well today on their own. One established his workshop in Ibadan and the other in Lagos.

How many employees do you have working with you right now?

Right now I only have two employees – a guy and a lady.

Do you have any award or exhibition in view to help you showcase what you do?

I have had two opportunities to exhibit my works; I hope to participate in more this year. I see myself winning awards as a shoemaker because I have what it takes. I am earnestly waiting for my turn.

Do you see yourself competing with international brands?

People now prefer Nigerian-made shoes to the imported ones. If you go online to see shoes that are made by Nigerians, you will think they are imported. So, I am looking forward to being in that space.

What advice do you have for ladies who are still daydreaming about starting out their own space?

Like I usually encourage corps members, they must first of all summon the courage to start out on something before people can offer to help them. Some years ago, I took the bold step of taking my shoes to the bank to sell to bankers but today, they come to my workshop to make different kinds of shoes. It was not so easy marketing shoes then, even as a graduate. I had to shun and look beyond the negative comments that I used to get from some of the bankers. One of my dad’s apprentices once questioned why I was interested in shoemaking as a lady, but two years down the line, he asked that I help him to repair one of his shoes and he even paid me for a new one. Know what you want for yourself and be determined to see it through.

