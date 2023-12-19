Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike has directed the removal of Nuwalege community along Airport Road to make way for the presidential fleet plot. This decision follows a request from the Nigerian Air Force to the minister for the removal of the community.

Speaking through the Director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, during a community and citizen engagement on Tuesday in Abuja, the minister emphasized the necessity for the community to make way for development.

He stated, “About a month ago, the Nigerian Air Force authority wrote to the honorable minister expressing their needs and desire to remove this village because it is part of the presidential fleet plots. The minister, in his wisdom, requested them to allow the FCT administration to handle it since it falls under the responsibility of the FCT administration. The Nigerian Air Force approached the Department of Development Control regarding their desire.”

“As part of our responsibility, we have conducted what you call a community and citizen engagement, which is why we are here today to discuss with the community and inform them of our intention. It would be unfair to simply bring machinery here and start removing their houses without prior engagement.”

“We visited the chief at his palace to communicate our reason for coming to this place today.”

Discussing the number of houses to be demolished, Galadima indicated that approximately 150 to 200 houses, along with additional commercial stores attached to these houses, would be removed.

Responding to questions from reporters about compensating the affected residents, he explained, “We will discuss with the Air Force. Discussion behind the scenes suggests that some form of compensation has been paid, but we need to confirm if this compensation has indeed been paid and to whom. We will conduct further investigations between the FCT administration, particularly the Department of Resettlement and Compensation, and the Nigerian Air Force to ascertain the details of any compensation paid and who received it and when.”

“We need to consider security issues because some parts of these settlements are where individuals with criminal intent try to disguise and hide. Given the proximity of the Air Force formation, which houses the presidential fleet, we will assess if there is an urgent need to remove part of this community.”

“We will engage in community consultations, not affecting the entire community, as we have identified the areas affected by the presidential fleet plot and those outside that plot.”

Speaking about the expectations of the village chief, Galadima noted, “We have given him the respect as a high-class person. We have discussed and informed him about why we are here, and we plan to return for broader consultations involving the Nigerian Air Force, our colleagues, and the community heads. We believe we have fulfilled the necessary steps in engaging them adequately.”

