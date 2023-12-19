Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits attacked Tursa village in the early hours of Tuesday, in the Rabbah local government area of Sokoto State. The assailants killed at least one person and abducted at least six individuals from the village.

Confirming this disturbing incident on Tuesday morning in Sokoto, the spokesman for the Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State command, ASP Ahmed Rufai, stated that the attack occurred in the midnight hours of Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, “the gunmen entered the village and set ablaze a room, burning down one person inside. They also burnt two motorcycles in the process and kidnapped six persons, while an undisclosed number of cows were rustled during the incident,” he added.

While assuring that the state commissioner of police has ordered a manhunt for the suspected criminals, he further promised to provide more updates on the situation as it unfolds.

