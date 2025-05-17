Why we must patronise made in Nigeria goods —Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has harped on the need for Nigerians to patronise Made-In-Nigeria goods not just as an economic strategy but also something that should be seen as national pride.

Akume, who made the observations in Abuja on Friday when a delegation of the Innoson Group of Companies led by its Chairman, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, paid a courtesy visit to his office, noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government is fully committed to creating an enabling environment where indigenous businesses can thrive.

Noting the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s industrial base and scaling up local manufacturing across key sectors of the economy, Akume said the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda encapsulates every aspect needed for Nigeria’s dream of realising a one trillion dollar economy in the foreseeable future.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians not just to support the government’s programmes for economic development and growth but also to make conscious efforts to patronise products made in Nigeria as they can compete favourably with any other products made elsewhere.

He commended Chief Chukwuma for his efforts in the Nigerian car manufacturing industry, adding that the government will continue patronising the products made by the company and encourage other people to do so in order to grow the local manufacturing sector.