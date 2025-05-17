EKSG gifts N12m worth of hearing aids devices to PWDs

In the drive to reduce the consequences of hearing impairment among school children and other residents of the state, Ekiti State government has provided hearing aids devices worth 12 million naira to four school children and one adult.

The amount covers the cost of the devices and assessment process.

Presenting the electronic hearing devices to the beneficiaries at a brief event held at the Ekiti State Skills Acquisition Centre, Ilokun, Ado Ekiti on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Education and Social Inclusion, Princess Adetoun Agboola said the office arrived at the number of beneficiaries after a pilot study of hearing impaired population in the state.

According to her, 70 affected residents were screened to determine the sensitivity of their sense of hearing out of which five scaled through.

While affirming that school age children need good eye sight and hearing to achieve perfect academic capabilities, the Special Adviser appealed to parents to always monitor the state of health of their children, stressing the need for early diagnosis and correction in order to forestall any form of permanent disabilities that may affect them negatively and retard their development.

While expressing her appreciation to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for giving Persons with Disabilities in the state a new lease of life, Princess Agboola cautioned parents against withdrawing their children from school because of one disability or the other, explaining that the Governor is interested in improving their quality of life.

“When Governor Biodun Oyebanji came on board, he insisted that parents who have children with disabilities, particularly those that are out of school, should resume school. As a result, people came with children who have hearing impairments. You know, because of the hearing impairment, their parents already pulled them out of school.

“And because His Excellency also said that we need to follow international standards in whatever thing we’re doing with the children, we had to send them for assessments, when they came back with the reports, we realized that some of them can hear if they get some amplified devices. So, instead of sending them to the School for the Deaf, we decided to amplify their hearing, even though it comes at a cost, the Governor is interested in helping to improve their quality of life.

“So, we were able to get hearing aids for some of them, and I will say that the ones that we got hearing aids for were the ones whose hearing tests up till March shows that with hearing aids, they would hear. And we saw the demonstration here. When we called their names, they’re able to respond, particularly the adults that used to hear and speak before.” She said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani noted that the intervention was more than just a device but a lifeline to communication, education, and social inclusion adding that their strength and perseverance is a great inspiration reaffirming the commitment of the state government to ensuring that no one is left behind in Ekiti.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Dr Charles Doherty highlighted the various efforts of the state government in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) saying government has prioritized inclusive healthcare, ensuring that all persons living with one form of disability or the other are enrolled in the free health services, including access to essential medical care, assistive devices, and specialized treatments.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Opeyemi Ogunmoko, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked Governor Oyebanji for his empathy towards persons living with disabilities and prayed for greater success in his future endeavours. She added that with the hearing aids, she can hear very well.

Read Also: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.681trn April 2025 revenue

Aside the presentation of hearing aids to the beneficiaries, Proficiency and Trade Test Certificate of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment were also presented to 40 PWDs who last year completed six months training programme in five key trades including tailoring, shoemaking, hairdressing, ICT, and catering .

While assuring them of further government support, the Special Adviser stated that the trade test certificates would enable them seek employment anywhere in Nigeria and place them on equal footing with other members of the society.