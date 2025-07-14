Why we intensified awareness on Autism —GTCo

Brands & marketing

The management of Guaranty Trust Company (GTCo) has said the decision for its annual Autism Week, now in its 15th edition this year, is aimed at debunking different myths surrounding the medical condition, change society’s perception about those living with the challenge, to enable them seek and get the desired help as early as possible.

Speaking at the media briefing, aimed at unfolding this year’s edition of the annual event, in Lagos, the Chief Communications Officer, GTCo Plc, Oyinade Adegite, stated that despite  possessing abundance of talents,  some people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) frequently encounter  challenges in communication and social interactions, thereby making daily living  tough for them

She explained that the focus of this year’s event ‘From Awareness To Action’ is to amplify the need for community support and collaboration while highlighting the vital role such plays for individuals living with the condition.

Adegite therefore  expressed the company’s delight at the increasing awareness the program had been able to generate over the years, adding that over 5,000 families had attended clinics in the last few years.

On this year’s edition of the event, scheduled for July 15 to July 19, 2025, in Lagos, she disclosed that seasoned medical personnel, and other professionals across the globe have been earmarked as facilitators for the conference.

Also speaking at the event, a Speech Therapist, Dr. Grace Bamgboye commended the company for this interventionist initiative, adding that things had begun to change, with families of those living with Autism condition gradually coming out to seek medical help.

“With this interventionist initiative, the mystery behind autism is gradually being demystified. People that were initially skeptical and living in denial have started coming out. In fact, we are seeing cases involving 18-month-olds being reported now. This was almost unimaginable in the past,” she stated.

