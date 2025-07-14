UBA Business Series: Entrepreneurs share strategies for building lasting partnerships

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) continued to empower African businesses through its quarterly UBA Business Series, a platform designed to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the continent.

The second edition for 2025, held at the UBA House in Marina, Lagos, brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts under the theme: “Stronger Together: Building Powerful Business Partnerships for Progress.”

This edition of the series focused on one of the most critical elements of business success—partnerships. It featured candid conversations and practical strategies on how MSMEs can form sustainable collaborations that drive long-term growth, financial resilience, and market expansion. The session forms part of UBA’s broader commitment to fostering financial inclusion and sustainable business development across Africa.

The event’s panelists included some of Nigeria’s most respected entrepreneurs: beauty entrepreneur Dabota Lawson, real estate mogul Wale Ayilara, fashion icon Mai Atafo, and journalist and media producer Peace Hyde. Each speaker shared personal stories and practical insights on how authentic partnerships can fuel business growth.

Peace Hyde, known for her work in media and content creation, emphasized the value of shared vision and alignment over superficial gains. “Your vision is what connects you to the right people. It may not always be about money or scale—sometimes, the best partners bring the right audience, distribution, or credibility. Don’t always chase the biggest name; think long-term,” she advised.

Using her experience with the show “Y! Factor,” Hyde described how seemingly small collaborations turned into career-defining opportunities. “It’s not always the zeros in the bank account that matter most. Some partnerships are stepping stones to opportunities you can’t even imagine,” she added.

Wale Ayilara, founder of LandWey Investment, shared how relationships built on mutual trust helped him scale in the highly competitive real estate market. “Business is about more than transactions—it’s about trust. Whether you’re sourcing materials or closing multimillion-naira deals, your ability to sustain meaningful relationships will determine how far you go,” he said.

Fashion entrepreneur Mai Atafo offered real-life examples from the tailoring and design industry, explaining how partnerships span beyond formal business agreements.

“Your customer is your partner. If they trust your product and service, they become your biggest ambassadors,” Atafo explained.

He illustrated this by recounting a recent client experience. A longtime customer placed an order for suits using old measurements. Despite being unsure, Atafo took a risk by producing an extra set, just in case. When the suits arrived, they fit perfectly. “That small act of care made the customer feel valued, and he’ll likely tell 10 more people about it,” Atafo said. “Partnerships can be with suppliers, customers, or staff—anyone helping you grow your business.”

Dabota Lawson echoed the importance of setting clear boundaries and knowing what you want in a partnership. “It’s okay to start without knowing everything, but as you grow, you learn to define your boundaries. That clarity protects you and helps you build smarter collaborations,” she noted.

Throughout the session, attendees were encouraged to view partnerships not just as formal contracts but as dynamic relationships that evolve. From suppliers who offer credit on trust, to customers who advocate for your brand, to team members who grow with the business, partnerships take many forms—and all are vital.

By the end of the event, UBA reaffirmed its dedication to supporting entrepreneurs by providing not just financial solutions, but access to knowledge, mentorship, and strategic networks. The UBA Business Series remains a powerful platform where MSMEs can learn, connect, and thrive in today’s fast-paced economy.

