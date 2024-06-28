The paramount ruler of the Yoruba race, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, (Ojaja II), has shared intriguing insights into his personal choices and lifestyle, particularly his decision to forgo wearing a wristwatch and his passion for designing his own shoes.

He made this known in a recent interview with journalists in Lagos, where he unveiled his grand plans for his 50th birthday celebration, among other topical issues.

The Ooni explained that his choice not to wear a wristwatch is deeply rooted in his belief that time belongs to God.

“For me, every second counts, so why should I be looking at it every second?” he remarked.

This perspective aligns with a broader spiritual outlook that emphasises the importance of living in the present and trusting in the divine timing of events. By not wearing a wristwatch, the Ooni emphasises the value of each moment and maintains a strong connection with his spirituality.

As for his footwear, the Ooni’s passion for shoe design began in his youth. He learnt shoemaking as a child and continues to design his shoes to this day.

“I design all my shoes till date,” he proudly stated.

By creating his own shoes, the Ooni not only expresses his individuality but also supports local artisans and promotes the use of Nigerian materials. His regalia, which includes aso-oke from Ilorin, beads from Ife, and other locally sourced materials, reflects his commitment to Nigerian craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

The Ooni’s approach to fashion and time is a testament to his commitment to authenticity, spirituality, and cultural pride. His choices reflect a conscious effort to align his lifestyle with his values, promote locally made products, and preserve cultural traditions. This personal philosophy is part of his wider mission to create a lasting legacy and make a positive impact on humanity, as he plans to launch 50 iconic projects to mark his 50th birthday.