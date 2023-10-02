The Chairman of the Bus Management Committee (BSMC) of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), Mallam Bashir Mu’azu, has explained why the university management approved the increment of transport fare for buses shuttling from bus-stop to Dandima.

Meanwhile, the committee had earlier released a notice that the bus fare has been reviewed from #100 to #150 which took effect from Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

While speaking with this reporter, Mal. Bashir said that the school approved the increment due to the cost of petrol as a result of subsidy removal and economic hardship.

“We were supposed to have increased it a long time ago but we did not because we were trying to be considerate. Unfortunately, the endurance has reached its limit and we can’t cope anymore,” the chairman disclosed.

He said that the university’s management is not subsidizing them [bus drivers] with any amount, “it is from our earnings that we are feeding ourselves and repairing buses.”

Other members of the Bus Management Committee also echoed the chairman’s statement by attributing their hardship to the sudden turn of economy.

