ORPHANAGES and other care homes in the country thrive on the goodwill of individuals and organisations, and recently, the Ark of Hope Foundation Orphanage and the Federation of Muslim Women Association (FOMWAN) Orphanage, both in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, benefited from the philanthropic gestures of the Oluyole Progressive Union, United Kingdom (OPU-UK).

The OPU-UK, which is an affiliate of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), is a group of Ibadan indigenes based in the United Kingdom, and apart from looking after the welfare of members, it also gives back to its ancestral land.

For this year’s philanthropic acts, the president of the group, Alhaji Akeem Akinborode, travelled all the way from the UK to Ibadan to donate items to the two orphanages.

Among the items donated are bags of rice, diapers, toilet rolls, sugar, vegetable oil, seasonings, noodles, milk, semovita, biscuits, washing detergents, bathing soaps, among others, with the president, Alhaji Akinborode, saying the donated items cost the group N9.5 million.

While all members of the club could not be in Nigeria for the donations, some other members who had relocated back to the country were on hand to witness the presentation at the orphanages.

Among those who supported Alhaji Akinborode were the President-General of CCII, Chief Sulaiman Adeniyi Adewole; founding fathers of the club, Chief Gaphar Ojetola and Chief Adeniyi Adeleke. Others are former presidents, Alhaji Abiodun Oloko and Chief Gafar Gbadamosi.

While speaking on the activities of the club, Alhaji Akinborode said before the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was always donating items to the Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Yemetu.

He said: “We donate items to the hospital and also provide financial support to indigent patients. We had been doing this until the COVID-19 came, so during the lockdown, we paused, but as soon as resources are available, we will return to the hospital to continue our philanthropic acts.”

On the choice of Ark of Hope Foundation Orphanage and FOMWAN Orphanage, Alhaji Akinborode said the club really cares about the motherless and “that is why we chose the orphanages so that we can put smiles on the faces of little children.

“Apart from the project at Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, we also want to make the donation to orphanages an annual event. We have started now and we know that what we have done will make huge difference in the children’s lives.”

While also speaking during the donation at Ark of Hope Foundation Orphanage, one of the founders of the club, Chief Ojetola, said, “I am really happy that the club we founded in London 27 years ago is still alive and thriving.

“I am also happy that it has not derailed from the objectives we set for it, and as a result, I appreciate the leadership, particularly the president, Alhaji Akinborode.”

Going down memory lane, Chief Ojetola said he was with his friend, Chief Adeleke in London one day when they mooted the idea for a club for Ibadan indigenes based in the UK.

“We are grateful to God that that thought is still impacting the lives of people today,” Chief Ojetola said.

On his part, the President-General of CCII, Chief Adewole, commended the OPU-UK for the gesture, saying that the donated items will go a long way in supporting the children at the orphanages.

“I am happy that an affiliate of the CCII is doing great things by assisting the underprivileged in the society. Those who will benefit from the gesture will continue to pray for you for your success.

“Just keep doing what you are doing and watch how God will reward you abundantly.”

Chairman of Ark of Hope Foundation and President of Agidigbo Radio, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, thanked OPU-UK for the gesture.

“The items donated are what our children need the most and we can’t thank you enough.

“I want to let you know that since we have been receiving donations here, we have not received as much as what you brought.

“We are really grateful for all these; the children who will benefit from these may not be able to personally appreciate you, but God who created them; God who does not make any mistake whatsoever in creation, will reward you abundantly.”

At the FOMWAN Orphanage, one of the coordinators, Alhaja Minotallahi Salami, echoed Alhaji Hamzat, saying, “We have never received as much as what OPU-UK donated. We really appreciate you for the gesture and we cannot thank you enough.

“I need to emphasise that orphanages like ours thrive on the goodwill of members of the public, like what the OPU-UK has done.

“In fact, here at FOMWAN, our monthly bill is about N3 million; we buy basic items, pay salaries, among others. We pay our workers well because it is when they are motivated that they will be able to take care of the children well.

“Through the support of God, and through the support of well-meaning members of the public, we do not lack, so we are grateful to the OPU-UK for this support.

“However, we will continue to seek support from individuals and groups; the support may not always be in terms of finance, but you can always come around to greet our children, especially during festive seasons so that they can also feel a sense of belonging.

“When you come around, they will feel loved and they will be happy.’

Members of the team then used the opportunity to tour the orphanage and have a first-hand feel of what it is like living there.

They also played with the children, just as the president of the club promised that they would continue to identify with the orphanage through financial and moral support.

